Casa hosting yoga class and brunch fundraiser

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - May is National Foster Care Month and Casa’s Voz de Niños is hosting an event called Namaste Plus Champagne on Saturday, May 29th.

Tickets are $35 each and include a brunch box, one-hour yoga class, and two glasses of mimosas.

Guests are required to bring their own mats.

Things will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Laredo Mansion at 1714 Houston Street.

For more information, you can call 220-8353.

