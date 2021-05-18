Advertisement

Governor Abbott bans mask mandates in Texas public schools

According to the order, beginning May 21st local governments or officials attempting to impose mask mandates could be fined.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott is issuing an executive order banning local government and public schools from enforcing mask mandates.

According to the order, beginning May 21st local governments or officials attempting to impose mask mandates could be fined.

For schools, the order goes into effect June 4, 2021.

No student, teacher or school visitor can be required to wear a mask in Texas.

However, businesses are still allowed to have their own mask mandates.

State supported living centers, government-owned hospitals and government operated hospitals may continue to enforce mask policies, as well as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and any county or municipal jail.

