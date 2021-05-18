Advertisement

Home catches fire after lightning strike in northwest Laredo

A local family is without a home after their two-story house caught fire during Monday night’s storm
Home catches fire on Port Lavaca St
Home catches fire on Port Lavaca St(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The roof of a house in northwest Laredo is completely damaged after lightning struck it during Monday night’s storm.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 1700 block of Port Lavaca which is located in the Green Ranch subdivision shortly before midnight.

Crews arrived and found a two-story home that was engulfed in flames from what they say was a possible lighting strike.

The roof of the structure had collapsed during the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fires out without injury and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Latest News

LPD Manhunt Monday's
LPD release most wanted for Manhunt Monday’s
LPD Manhunt Monday's
LPD Manhunt Monday's
File photo: Running water
Utilities Department working on fixing water line at Sierra Vista tank
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Bridge restrictions extended another month