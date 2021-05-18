Home catches fire after lightning strike in northwest Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The roof of a house in northwest Laredo is completely damaged after lightning struck it during Monday night’s storm.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 1700 block of Port Lavaca which is located in the Green Ranch subdivision shortly before midnight.

Crews arrived and found a two-story home that was engulfed in flames from what they say was a possible lighting strike.

The roof of the structure had collapsed during the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fires out without injury and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.