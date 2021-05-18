Laredo doctor gets recognized by Physicians for Human Rights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local doctor gets recognized at an annual event made to honor those who work in medicine, science, and human rights to defend the health of all people around the world.

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, who some call the “Dr. Fauci of south Texas”, was recognized by Physicians for Human Rights in their 2021 virtual celebration.

He turned his practice into a COVID clinic, making house calls, and accepting all patients who needed care.

They also commend him for holding political leaders accountable for properly protecting Texans during the state’s second wave earlier this year.

