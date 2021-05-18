Advertisement

Lightning and a thunder

More rain on the way
More rain on the way(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The rain fell down Monday night and woke many from their dreams.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out a little fresh in the 70s and see a high of about 98 degrees.

Many of the area will remain wet and muggy because of all of the rain we saw Monday night.

Those chances of rain will continue to linger from 20 to 30 percent.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a high of 87 degrees with a 90 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures could get down to the 60s Wednesday night.

Now, these chances of rain will continue into Thursday, we’re expecting a high of 88.

Temperatures will increase into the 90s as those chances of rain decrease by just a little.

Then as we head into the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 90 and 91 with a 40 percent chance of rain all weekend long.

Overall, do not put those umbrellas and raincoats away because we are going to need them!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Latest News

Rio Bravo trash pickup
Rio Bravo to hold trash pickup
Migrants dropped off at bridge
Alleged undocumented immigrants dropped off in Nuevo Laredo
FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Dr. A. Marcus Nelson. (Waco ISD photo)
LISD mourns loss of former superintendent