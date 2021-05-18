Lightning and a thunder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The rain fell down Monday night and woke many from their dreams.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out a little fresh in the 70s and see a high of about 98 degrees.

Many of the area will remain wet and muggy because of all of the rain we saw Monday night.

Those chances of rain will continue to linger from 20 to 30 percent.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a high of 87 degrees with a 90 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures could get down to the 60s Wednesday night.

Now, these chances of rain will continue into Thursday, we’re expecting a high of 88.

Temperatures will increase into the 90s as those chances of rain decrease by just a little.

Then as we head into the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 90 and 91 with a 40 percent chance of rain all weekend long.

Overall, do not put those umbrellas and raincoats away because we are going to need them!

