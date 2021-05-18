Advertisement

LPD release most wanted for Manhunt Monday’s

A huge reward can be yours if you can lead police to his whereabouts
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 61-year-old Jesus Garcia.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 170 pounds and is roughly five feet, five inches.

His last known address was at the two thousand block of Pinder street.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2875.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

