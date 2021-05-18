Overnight storm leaves thousands without power

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Strong winds and heavy rains knocked out power for thousands of residents in Laredo and the Webb County area overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still over 3,000 residents without power.

The areas affected included central Laredo, south Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and Mirando City, just to name a few.

AEP crews are working nonstop to get power restored as soon as possible.

