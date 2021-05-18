Advertisement

Overnight storm leaves thousands without power

According to the AEP website, there are still over 3,000 residents without power
Storm knocks out power in Laredo
Storm knocks out power in Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Strong winds and heavy rains knocked out power for thousands of residents in Laredo and the Webb County area overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still over 3,000 residents without power.

The areas affected included central Laredo, south Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and Mirando City, just to name a few.

AEP crews are working nonstop to get power restored as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Latest News

File photo: LISD student
Two LISD schools have delayed start times due to power issues
Water issues forces cancelation of several south Laredo schools
More rain on the way
Lightning and a thunder
Rio Bravo trash pickup
Rio Bravo to hold trash pickup