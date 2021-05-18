Advertisement

Power issues at World Trade Bridge causing traffic congestion

Police are advising drivers to avoid using flyovers to Mines Road from I-35 and the Loop 20 interchange during this time
File photo: World Trade Bridge
File photo: World Trade Bridge
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A power outage on the Mexican side of the World Trade Bridge is causing traffic congestion.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the power issue at the bridge has reduced the processing of commercial motor vehicles to two lanes only.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid using flyovers to Mines Road from I-35 and the Loop 20 interchange during this time.

