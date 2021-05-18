Advertisement

Rio Bravo sustains major damage from storm

The City of Rio Bravo will be open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist residents in need
Storm causes damage in Rio Bravo
Storm causes damage in Rio Bravo
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials in Rio Bravo are assessing some of the damages from Monday night’s storm.

Pictures from Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr. shows trees and utility poles toppled over and debris in the streets.

The fire department, sheriff’s office, and code enforcement were out and about making sure everyone was safe and out of harm’s way.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Rio Bravo will be open at 7:30 a.m. to assist residents in need.

