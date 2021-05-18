Rio Bravo sustains major damage from storm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Officials in Rio Bravo are assessing some of the damages from Monday night’s storm.

Pictures from Mayor Gilbert Aguilar Jr. shows trees and utility poles toppled over and debris in the streets.

The fire department, sheriff’s office, and code enforcement were out and about making sure everyone was safe and out of harm’s way.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Rio Bravo will be open at 7:30 a.m. to assist residents in need.

