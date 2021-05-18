Advertisement

Rio Bravo to hold trash pickup

Rio Bravo trash pickup
Rio Bravo trash pickup(KGNS)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A major clean up campaign is coming to the city of Rio Bravo.

On Tuesday, the county will be collecting all types of trash for people living in the community of 3,000.

All types of household trash will be accepted including up to six tires.

Some of the items that won’t be taken are concrete, automotive junk, and air conditioners, just to name a few.

The pickup will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

It will be held at the county’s water office located at 1806 Margarita Lane.

