Severe thunderstorms cause power outages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Severe thunderstorms cause major power outages across Webb County.

According to the AEP website, around 14,800 customers in Webb County have been experiencing outages since Monday night at around 11:30 pm.

An estimated 1,542 customers are reported to be out of power in west Laredo around Park St. AEP’s website estimates power restoration to happen at 5:00 Tuesday morning.

