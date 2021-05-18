Advertisement

Severe thunderstorms cause power outages

Source: AP Newsroom
Source: AP Newsroom(KGNS)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Severe thunderstorms cause major power outages across Webb County.

According to the AEP website, around 14,800 customers in Webb County have been experiencing outages since Monday night at around 11:30 pm.

An estimated 1,542 customers are reported to be out of power in west Laredo around Park St. AEP’s website estimates power restoration to happen at 5:00 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One-year-old child mauled by family dog in south Laredo
Power Outage Accident
UPDATE: 18-wheeler crash leads to power outage
Laredo Labor Shortage
Laredo business owners face labor shortage
File photo: Laredo Police
Police investigating man’s death after he died while in custody
File photo: Target
Retail giant updates facemask policy for guests and employees

Latest News

Better Business Bureau: Beware of rental scammers
Better Business Bureau: Beware of rental scammers
7 Day Forecast
Here comes the rain again
Tax deadlines
Texans have one more month to file taxes
UISD asks students to return Chromebooks
UISD students asked to return Chromebooks