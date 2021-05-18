Thousands of Texans skipping out on second dose

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Each day more and more Texans are getting the COVID vaccine, especially in Laredo.

It’s something many would say is a win. However, medical experts are now facing a new challenge.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reveals more than half a million of Texans have not received their second dose.

Across the country, millions of people are missing their second COVID dose or choosing not to get it.

The latest Texas Department of State Health Services data reveals more than 11 million people have been vaccinated in total.

But of those, around 760,000 Texans were overdue for their second shot — DSHS reports about 6.67% of the total.

Dr. Jessica Solis-McCarthy with UT Health San Antonio says when it comes to those missing the second dose, she believes transportation and accessibility had a lot to do with it.

She says as more people became eligible, the demand grew making it hard to get appointments.

But another factor has also been fear and concern over the side effect of the vaccine .

“Despite being delayed, I mean typically a vaccine should be received 3 weeks of the first vaccine. But even if people are late 2, 3,4, 5 or even 6 weeks out, it is still very much emphasized to get the second vaccine. It does not matter if you are late that second vaccine is definitely necessary in order to build immunity,” Dr. Solis-McCarthy told us.

She urges people not only to get vaccinated, but to not miss their second dose.

She says the vaccines’ effectiveness is dependent on having full dosage.

The body’s immune system only gets strong enough to fully fight the virus after both doses; in particular, the second dose helps prevent the development and spread of current and potential new variants.

The CDC reports a recommended interval of 21 days between doses for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine and 28 days between Moderna shots.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.