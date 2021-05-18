Advertisement

Three men arrested in connection to fourth murder of the year

According to police, the victim and the three suspects reportedly all knew each other.
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three men wanted by police for their alleged roles in the city’s fourth murder are finally caught.

David Gonzalez, Jose Antonio Gonzalez, and Leobardo Gonzalez- who are all in their early twenties- were arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.

They are accused of murdering Juan Francisco Seca Jr. last Thursday.

Seca was found lying in the street off the intersection of Sanders and Saunders Street in the early morning hours of May 13th.

Police say he was reportedly stabbed with some type of knife or cutting instrument.

They add that victim and the three suspects reportedly all knew each other.

Judge Joe Lopez has set bond for the three suspects at $100,000.

In addition to the murder charges, the three suspects were also charged with evidence tampering.

