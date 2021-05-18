Two LISD schools have delayed start times due to power issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Classes for a couple of LISD campuses will have a delayed start due to power issues.

LISD says students and staff at Alma Pierce and D.D. Hachar Elementary School will have a delayed start on Tuesday, May 18, due to power issues.

Students and staff at both campuses should report to school at 10 a.m.

Transportation will be provided for those students who normally rely on them.

