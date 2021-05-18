Advertisement

Utilities Department working on fixing water line at Sierra Vista tank

File photo: Running water
File photo: Running water(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Utilities Department is working on an isolated water line that is affecting the filling of the tank on Sierra Vista.

A valve was removed to be able to cap the damaged 12-inch water line.

As a result, crews will be filling and flushing the line after 1 p.m.

If residents see any cloudy water, they are advised to call the utilities department so crews can go out and flush the areas.

The number is (956) 721-2000.

