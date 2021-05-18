Water issues forces cancelation of several south Laredo schools
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A major water line break in south Laredo has forced the cancelation of several area schools.
During this time grab and go meals will still be available to those who use them.
If your child is scheduled to test at one of the closed schools, they will be given a rescheduled test date.
As a result of the ongoing water issues, UISD has decided to cancel classes for the following campuses: Roosevelt
Centeno
LBJ 9th
Perez
LBJ main campus
Prada
Arndt
Obispos
Lamar Bruni Vergara
Veterans
Perales
Freedom
KGNS News will continue to provide updates regarding school closures.
