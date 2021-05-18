Water issues forces cancelation of several south Laredo schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A major water line break in south Laredo has forced the cancelation of several area schools.

During this time grab and go meals will still be available to those who use them.

If your child is scheduled to test at one of the closed schools, they will be given a rescheduled test date.

As a result of the ongoing water issues, UISD has decided to cancel classes for the following campuses: Roosevelt

Centeno

LBJ 9th

Perez

LBJ main campus

Prada

Arndt

Obispos

Lamar Bruni Vergara

Veterans

Perales

Freedom

KGNS News will continue to provide updates regarding school closures.

