ACL comes back after a one-year hiatus

Some of the headliners include George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tickets for the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music festival sold out in just one hour after they went on sale today.

Organizers announced that the three-day tickets for ACL’s opening weekend, which runs October first through the third, along with general admission, VIP, and platinum tickets, were all gone.

Three-day tickets to the second weekend, October eighth through tenth were still available as of this afternoon.

They said one-day tickets will be for sale soon.

This year’s lineup for the festival’s 20th anniversary was announced two hours before tickets went on sale this morning.

Some of the headliners include George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus.

The popular music festival returns after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

