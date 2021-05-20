Advertisement

City of announces additional flight to Mexico City

For additional details on Aeromar flights, you can visit the Laredo International Airport website
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents who want to get away will have more options to choose from at our local airport.

The Laredo International Airport will be adding a fourth weekly nonstop flight to Mexico City to its current offering through Aeromar Airlines.

On Saturday, June 5th, the flight will take off from Mexico City at 8 a.m. and arrive at the Laredo International Airport at 10:45 a.m. The returning flight will depart from Laredo at 11:35 a.m. and arrive in Mexico at 2:10 p.m.

Aeromar’s four-weekly nonstop service from Laredo to Mexico offers a more flexible schedule for travelers.

For additional details on Aeromar flights, you can visit the Laredo International Airport website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo