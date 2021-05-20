City of announces additional flight to Mexico City

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents who want to get away will have more options to choose from at our local airport.

The Laredo International Airport will be adding a fourth weekly nonstop flight to Mexico City to its current offering through Aeromar Airlines.

On Saturday, June 5th, the flight will take off from Mexico City at 8 a.m. and arrive at the Laredo International Airport at 10:45 a.m. The returning flight will depart from Laredo at 11:35 a.m. and arrive in Mexico at 2:10 p.m.

Aeromar’s four-weekly nonstop service from Laredo to Mexico offers a more flexible schedule for travelers.

For additional details on Aeromar flights, you can visit the Laredo International Airport website.

