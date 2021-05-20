Click it or ticket!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Starting next week, it’s safety first with a new campaign to promote good driving habits.

Various law enforcement groups around town will be looking to enforce traffic laws, seat belt usage, and making sure children are in their proper car seats.

Authorities say it’s the little things that can make all the difference.

“It only takes two seconds to buckle up. Your life matters and its all about, like I said, safety,” said Sergeant Jorge Reyes. “We don’t want anybody getting hurt. Before you put the key in the ignition, the first thing you do is buckle up.”

The emphasis is for drivers to take their time.

The campaign will run from Monday, May 24th through Sunday, June 6th.

