Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The man accused of killing four family members last year, appeared at the 406th District Court yesterday for a motion hearing.

During the hearing for Samuel Enrique Lopez, a motion for disinterment of the body of the minor child who was killed in the case was requested.

Attorney Isidro Alaniz represented the state and argued against the exhumation of the body.

After reviewing and considering of the evidence and testimony, Judge Oscar Hale Jr. denied the defense’s motion to exhume the body.

The court found that Lopez’s constitutional rights were not being denied based on the fact that Dr. Stern and the state’s evidence would be available and has been provided to the defense.

The capital case against Lopez Remains pending.

