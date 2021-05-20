Advertisement

Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video

UFO disappears in water
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. military says a mysterious new video of a UFO in the sky was taken by one of its ships.

The leaked video appears to show a UFO hovering above the water off California before splashing down.

“Splash. Splash. Mark bearing and range,” military personnel say in the video.

According to the Department of Defense, the video and photos, along with previously leaked videos from 2019 and 2015, are legit.

They’re also part of an ongoing investigation.

Former President Barak Obama didn’t mince words recently on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“There’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a task force to improve its understanding of the unexplained aerial phenomena and will soon declassify its findings to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, in the...
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
Retired Army Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett, receives the Medal of Honor at the White House Friday.
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges