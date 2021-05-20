Former governor of Tamaulipas accused of tax fraud

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It appears as though there might be an arrest warrant for the Governor of Tamaulipas.

According to El Manana, Mexican Senator Ricardo Monreal confirmed this over Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after a move to have governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca impeached.

He’s accused of massive tax fraud of over 6.5 million pesos which is nearly $327,000 as well as being under investigation for other alleged offenses including money laundering and organized crime through family members and shadow corporations.

