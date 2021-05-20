Former student raises over $100K for teacher fighting cancer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A former student has raised over $100,000 for a teacher who is currently battling cancer.

The community came together in support of a woman who has touched the lives of many people growing up.

Although her life’s work was teaching students, Suzanne Schafer says that it’s the community that is now teaching her just how strong she can be.

Ms. Schafer has served the community for about 40 years as a religion teacher and school administrator at Mary Help of Christians School and Saint Augustine High School.

“I can safely say she’s probably impacted the lives of maybe 20 graduating classes, so probably close to 2,000 students just right here on this campus,” said Olga Gentry, principal of Saint Agustine.

It’s people like Ms. Schafer who inspired Graciela Ramirez to become a teacher herself, now teaching her own students at Mary Help.

When Graciela heard she was battling cancer, she stepped up and created a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical bills.

“When my friends and I found out Ms. Schafer was sick, we wanted to help out as much as we could, she was always there for us growing up... and I thought I’d start up a GoFundMe page, and it completely exceeded my expectations, it skyrocketed within the first few days.”

The fund was sent around to former classmates and raised $30,000 in just the first hour alone. In the span of a week, $112,000 was donated by 1,000 different people.

“Not only past students, but you know, classmates, her friends, I know she was part of a lot of groups, all got together in the Laredo community to help Ms. Schafer out,” said Graciela.

“The financial contributions have absolutely been amazing, I feel it’s a true testament to the tight-knit family that Saint Augustin graduates are, whether they graduated 40 years ago or 2 years ago, we have a very, very special bond,” said Gentry.

Friends and former students of Ms. Schafer delivered an outpouring of prayers and kind words to her, confirming the impact she has had on so many in the community.

“Normally, we don’t get to hear this kind of stuff or see this kind of stuff when we’re alive,” said Ms. Schafer. “It normally comes... or our families see it after we’re passed away. But for some reason, God has allowed me to see it and it really... means a lot to me. I’ve said all along, I’m gonna beat this, but I’m definitely gonna beat this now. I have to. There are too many people out there praying for me. I have not... never have, never intended to give up, but I’m definitely not giving up now.”

The support system that she has built throughout life demonstrates the values she has taught those who have been fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

Ms. Schafer believes her story can reach others in the same position so that they know they are not alone.

Although the GoFundMe page is now closed, donations can still be taken to Saint Augustine High School.

Suzanne Schafer is also a proud member of her parish, Blessed Sacrament where she is a lector and spearheads the alter service committee.

