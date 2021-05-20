LC students to receive over $4.4 million dollars in pandemic relief funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Our local college is receiving over four million dollars in pandemic relief funds.

Laredo College is just one of the many higher education institutions that was awarded federal funding to provide financial help to local students during the pandemic.

The college received 4.4 million dollars through the Higher Education Relief Funds created under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

As of May, the college has distributed a little over three million nine hundred thousand dollars in financial aid to qualifying students.

For qualifying students, the amount awarded was calculated based on their expected family contribution.

