Lights of Hope Remembrance will take place to remember those lost to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 has marked a hard year for many in our community.

The City of Laredo is holding an event where we will be able to honor and remember those who have lost their lives.

Council Members Alyssa Cigarroa and Vanessa Perez made their way to the studio to tell us all about it.

A laser show and a commemorative walk will be taking place at the remembrance.

Attendees are being asked to wear white to show solidarity to all those who have lost a loved one to the virus.

