Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose

Laredo Police received the call on Sunday, May 9th
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This week’s most wanted allegedly ran over a dog on purpose.

On Sunday May 9th, Laredo police received a call by the 2400 block of S. New York Avenue where a woman explained that her German Shepard had been ran over.

Authorities then transferred the case over to Crimes Against Property Unit.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance video and were able to identify Jose Ricardo Quintana as a suspect.

He is currently facing cruelty to animal charges.

You can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 with information leading to his arrest.

All calls remain anonymous and you can call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

