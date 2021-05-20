Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman wanted for sexual conduct with an ancestor after being caught in Mexico.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Jason Cline and 21-year-old Destiny Cline. Both are from Fort Worth, Texas and were found in Monterey, Nuevo Leon.

The two had outstanding warrants out of Tarrant County for prohibited sexual conduct with ancestor/descendent and

Both were found, arrested, and transported to the county jail pending transportation to Tarrant County.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar encourages the community to report any suspicious activity by calling 956-415-2878.

You can be eligible for a cash reward.

