The Imaginarium of south Texas visits the studio for some big announcements

Between robots, a ‘mad scientist’ training, neuroscience, and environmental engineering, there might be something for everybody!
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local children’s museum has a whole slew of activities for kids just in time for the summer.

This morning, our friends at the Imaginarium helped share all the big plans they have coming soon.

They even brought Abby, a special guest that slithered her way to the studios.

Between robots, a 'mad scientist' training, neuroscience, and an environmental engineering camp, there might be something for everybody!

For more information, you can visit the Imaginarium at 5300 San Dario Avenue or call them at (956) 728-0404.

