UISD opens up jobs for next school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is getting a head start in seeking out candidates for the next school year.

UISD is preparing to expand their operations after being shut down for almost a whole year.

A job fair is scheduled for June 10th, but school officials say you shouldn’t wait that long.

The district is looking for hourly workers in almost every category.

David Garcia, the Associate Superintendent for Human Resources says, “We’re looking for candidates in the area of air conditioning, refrigeration. We’re also looking for custodial services, plumbers, plumber helpers, electricians, carpenters, bus drivers, bus assistants, food service personnel, and police officers. We’re looking for individuals that are interested in applying for those positions to consider working for UISD.”

Those wanting to submit an application are being asked to inquire right away and through the district’s website.

Those interested can find the link to the application here.

