Advertisement

UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Find all the positions that are available and the link to submit your application
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school district is getting a head start in seeking out candidates for the next school year.

UISD is preparing to expand their operations after being shut down for almost a whole year.

A job fair is scheduled for June 10th, but school officials say you shouldn’t wait that long.

The district is looking for hourly workers in almost every category.

David Garcia, the Associate Superintendent for Human Resources says, “We’re looking for candidates in the area of air conditioning, refrigeration. We’re also looking for custodial services, plumbers, plumber helpers, electricians, carpenters, bus drivers, bus assistants, food service personnel, and police officers. We’re looking for individuals that are interested in applying for those positions to consider working for UISD.”

Those wanting to submit an application are being asked to inquire right away and through the district’s website.

Those interested can find the link to the application here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo