Advertisement

A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their coronavirus shots.

The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site. The administration pointed to research from OKCupid that found those who were already or were planning to get vaccinated received 14% more matches on the app.

“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.

Beware: Like a would-be date’s professed height or age, there is no way to verify the vaccination status of the dating app users.

The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July 4. The nation is now at 60.5%.

Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.

Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 551,000 per day to more than 630,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, in the...
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
Retired Army Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett, receives the Medal of Honor at the White House Friday.
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges