Agents arrest nearly 60 individuals during stash house bust

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol dismantled several stash houses throughout south Laredo Wednesday night.

Agents along with local authorities dismantled four separate stash houses that resulted in the arrests of nearly 60 undocumented immigrants and smugglers throughout Laredo.

The individuals will be processed for their immigration violations and repatriated back to their countries of origin.

Agents say they remain vigilant and courageous in their efforts to detect and foil these dangerous acts.

