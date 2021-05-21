Advertisement

Authorities investigating officer-involved car accident

A police officer reportedly got into a wreck on Thursday while he was responding to a call
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Police officer reportedly gets into a wreck while on his way to a call.

It happened at the corner of Bob Bullock Loop and Saunders Thursday afternoon.

That’s where he allegedly crashed into a Buick.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two people with some minor injuries.

They were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident itself is under investigation.

