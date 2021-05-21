Authorities investigating officer-involved car accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo Police officer reportedly gets into a wreck while on his way to a call.

It happened at the corner of Bob Bullock Loop and Saunders Thursday afternoon.

That’s where he allegedly crashed into a Buick.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two people with some minor injuries.

They were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident itself is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.