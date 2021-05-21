Authorities investigating shooting at police headquarters in Carrollton

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in north Texas are investigating a shooting that happened at a police headquarters Thursday morning.

Three police officers were arriving for their shift at around 4:40 a.m. at the Carrollton Police Department when one gunshot was fired in their direction.

The officers immediately took cover in the parking lot as more gunshots rang out.

Several roads around the station were closed as officials investigated the scene where nine shell casings were recovered.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released a description of the shooter and it’s not clear if the officers were targeted or if the shots were fired at random.

Police are working with the FBI and ATF to canvass the area for any more evidence.

