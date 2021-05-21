Advertisement

Authorities investigating shooting at police headquarters in Carrollton

Police are working with the FBI and ATF to canvass the area for any more evidence
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in north Texas are investigating a shooting that happened at a police headquarters Thursday morning.

Three police officers were arriving for their shift at around 4:40 a.m. at the Carrollton Police Department when one gunshot was fired in their direction.

The officers immediately took cover in the parking lot as more gunshots rang out.

Several roads around the station were closed as officials investigated the scene where nine shell casings were recovered.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released a description of the shooter and it’s not clear if the officers were targeted or if the shots were fired at random.

Police are working with the FBI and ATF to canvass the area for any more evidence.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo