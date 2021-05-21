Authorities shut down stash house in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities searched a stash house and found nearly a dozen individuals, and seized a firearm.

On Wednesday afternoon, agents along with Webb County Constables Precinct two searched a residence in south Laredo found and found 10 undocumented immigrants inside the home.

After a thorough search of the property, agents found a firearm along with ammunition.

The 10 undocumented immigrants and two suspected smugglers were taken into custody for processing.

