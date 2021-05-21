City of Laredo scales back on COVID updates

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Now that 60% of Laredoans 16 and older are fully vaccinated, the city is scaling back on COVID updates and are even closing a vaccine distribution site.

A combination of low active cases and high vaccination numbers has prompted the city to scale back on their level of COVID-19 communication.

As City Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says, “For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been at a level two status, but with the most recent data updates we’ve been providing to our media partners we have come down below the 100 active person that will now constitute us to move to our level one form of communication.”

Chamberlain says this means that they’ll only provide updates on social media once a week and host virtual media briefings once every two week.

He adds that vaccine statistics will look pretty different from now on, saying, “This past Monday the Texas Department of State Health Services made a shift to include 12-year-olds and older into the fully vaccinated and at least one dose statistic. This will be reflected in our updates starting.”

Chamberlain says people will notice a slight drop in the vaccine percentages due to the added number of people in the populations statistics.

According to the DSHS website -- which now includes vaccinated people 12 years and older -- Webb County’s population has 71.82% of people with at least one dose and 55.99% of people fully vaccinated.

When compared to previous statistics of vaccinated people 16 and older, it’s a drop of three to five percent.

Lastly, Chamberlain announced the closing of a vaccine site at the Sames Auto Arena on Friday, May 28th.

He added, “Persons are still able to access vaccines by Curative at their Independence Park location and in the future at other sites as identified by Curative.”

He also reminds the public that they can access vaccines at the health department and pharmacies throughout the city.

During the media briefing, city officials also spoke about promoting Laredo as a place to get the vaccine.

They’ll be targeting Mexican nationals, however, who can only travel by air.

CBP says people are not allowed to cross the international bridges for the shot.

