City to announce relocation of World Trade Bridge FAST lanes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is announcing a relocation of the Fast Lanes at the World Trade Bridge.

This will help relieve traffic congestion by facilitating the passage of vehicles through both FAST and Non-FAST traffic lanes at the port of entry.

The project was selected as part of the Donations Acceptance Program, allowing CBP and U.S. General Services Administration to explore, and facilitate partnerships for the port of entry infrastructure and technological improvements.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. at the World Trade Bridge located on Mines Road.

Those in attendance will be Mayor Pete Saenz, Congressman Henry Cuellar, Councilmember Vanessa Perez and officials from CBP.

