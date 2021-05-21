Advertisement

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines dropping in Texas

According to the Houston Chronicle, the demand for the vaccine is plummeting in Texas
5,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrive to Laredo
5,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrive to Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -State data show about 60 percent of the coronavirus vaccine doses that have spoiled since Texas’ vaccination program began in December were wasted in the past two weeks.

The Houston Chronicle’s analysis shows demand for the vaccine is plummeting in Texas.

The roughly 36,000 vaccine doses spoiled in the past two weeks are still a minute fraction of the state’s vaccine allotment.

The state says it is administering about 144,000 vaccinations daily, which is less than half of the 290,000-vaccination peak last month.

Only one in three Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to state data, and 42 percent have received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo