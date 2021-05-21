Advertisement

Got to get down on Friday!

Hot and sunny weekend
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s finally Friday, we made it to the end of the week!

On Friday we’ll start off in the 70s and see a high of about 95 degrees with partly cloudy skies, but mostly sunny.

Things will be pretty much the same on Sunday, we’re only looking to dip down to 92 degrees and 91 on Sunday.

By Sunday, those chances of rain will make a comeback that will stay with us until Monday.

Things are going to get heated from there!

On Tuesday we’ll increase to 95 degrees and then 99 on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday, we are back to those triple-digit temperatures, and this time, they might be here to stay as we say goodbye to May and hello to the first month of summer!

