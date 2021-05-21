Advertisement

LISD honors retirees for service to the district

School district honors retirees
School district honors retirees(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo school district is honoring nearly 100 retirees who have dedicated their lives and careers to educational success.

On Friday, LISD held a special ceremony at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communication and Fine Arts Auditorium for 93 educators.

The retirees were called up on stage and were thanked by the LISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sylvia G. Rios.

LISD’s 93 retirees have a combined total of 2,816 years of service to the school district. Belinda Casarez, LISD Child Nutrition Program Secretary, is retiring with 48 years of service to district.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios, LISD Board President Hector “Tito” Garcia, LISD Board Parliamentarian Dr. Minita Ramirez, LISD Board Members Guadalupe Gomez, and Hector Noyola addressed the retirees and thanked them for always placing the needs of their students first.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo