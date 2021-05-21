LISD honors retirees for service to the district

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo school district is honoring nearly 100 retirees who have dedicated their lives and careers to educational success.

On Friday, LISD held a special ceremony at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communication and Fine Arts Auditorium for 93 educators.

The retirees were called up on stage and were thanked by the LISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sylvia G. Rios.

LISD’s 93 retirees have a combined total of 2,816 years of service to the school district. Belinda Casarez, LISD Child Nutrition Program Secretary, is retiring with 48 years of service to district.

LISD Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios, LISD Board President Hector “Tito” Garcia, LISD Board Parliamentarian Dr. Minita Ramirez, LISD Board Members Guadalupe Gomez, and Hector Noyola addressed the retirees and thanked them for always placing the needs of their students first.

