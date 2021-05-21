Media was not allowed to witness execution of man who killed great aunt.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For the first time in more than 40 years, the media was not allowed to witness a Texas execution.

Quintin Jones was executed in Huntsville on Wednesday and the media was not allowed to watch.

State records show Jones was convicted of killing his great-aunt and stealing property from her home in 1999.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is continuing its investigation into the execution, but so far they are blaming miscommunication.

A prison system spokesperson says officials do not believe any state laws were violated by not having media witness the execution.

Reporters have been able to witness and tell the public about botched or problematic executions in other states where inmates could be seen gasping for breath or writhing while on the gurney.

