Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In partnership with the Laredo Fire Department, Gateway Community Health Clinic, and District 8 Council Member Alyssa Cigarroa, the Mexican Consulate in Laredo is hosting a vaccine drive this weekend.

The drive will happen tomorrow, May 22nd, from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine to those 18 years and older and there are no requirements or appointments to make.

The Consul General of Mexico in Laredo, Juan Carlos Mendoza, says the idea is to help bring Laredo back to pre-pandemic times.

“It’s very important for the people to be vaccinated because it is the only way to stop this pandemic and the economical disaster that we have been seeing in Laredo in the last few months,” he said.

The second dose for those that take part in tomorrow’s vaccine drive is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 21st.

The consulate is located at 1612 Farragut Street.

