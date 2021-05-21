Advertisement

Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners

The event will take place at the Mexican Consulate located at 1612 Farragut Street
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In partnership with the Laredo Fire Department, Gateway Community Health Clinic, and District 8 Council Member Alyssa Cigarroa, the Mexican Consulate in Laredo is hosting a vaccine drive this weekend.

The drive will happen tomorrow, May 22nd, from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine to those 18 years and older and there are no requirements or appointments to make.

The Consul General of Mexico in Laredo, Juan Carlos Mendoza, says the idea is to help bring Laredo back to pre-pandemic times.

“It’s very important for the people to be vaccinated because it is the only way to stop this pandemic and the economical disaster that we have been seeing in Laredo in the last few months,” he said.

The second dose for those that take part in tomorrow’s vaccine drive is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 21st.

The consulate is located at 1612 Farragut Street.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo