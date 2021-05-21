Advertisement

Municipal Court to hold ceremony for New Court Rooms

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Municipal Court will announce the reopening of the courthouse along with three new courtrooms.

After more than 15 months of virtual court proceedings, Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez will address the community regarding the reopening of the Municipal Court for in-person proceedings.

The city has completed an in-house remodeling project inside the courthouse that will better serve the public in a faster and more efficient manner.

The project will be unveiled during a ceremony at 2 p.m.

