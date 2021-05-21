Advertisement

‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer and sergeant.(Gulfport Police Department Facebook page)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi police department posted a funny back and forth by text of an unfortunate run-in with a pothole.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer texted “Sgt.” to say his patrol car was damaged by the pothole.

After asking if the officer was OK and he responded he was, Sgt. asked him to send a picture.

He did. A selfie.

“Of the damage…,” Sgt. replied.

“My bad,” the officer said.

The department’s page posted it along with, “When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes.”

They didn’t specify if the interaction was genuine, but the officer in the selfie had the GPD collar pins the department wears. Gulfport PD is known locally for the occasional lighthearted post along with its usual updates.

The post had more than 1,300 shares within four hours. Hundreds of people commented, with many applauding the sense of humor of those involved.

Other mentioned potholes in the area.

When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, in the...
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
Retired Army Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett, receives the Medal of Honor at the White House Friday.
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges