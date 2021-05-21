Advertisement

Police holding Coffee with a Cop this Saturday

Have a cup of joe with police officers
Have a cup of joe with police officers
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is bringing back its Coffee with a Cop Saturdays.

The police department gets together at various McDonald’s restaurants across town to meet with community members.

Authorities say it’s a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what’s going on in the community.

Our local officers will be serving up something a little more than justice at the McDonald’s at 201 Del Mar from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public.

