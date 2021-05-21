Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of assault.

Laredo Police released images of a man leaving a store with an unidentified woman.

The case is being handled by the Special Investigations Unit.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

