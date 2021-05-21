Pringles enters chicken sandwich war

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Move over, Popeye’s, step aside, Chick-Fil-A and make way for a new contender into your chicken sandwich wars: Kellogg’s!

No, there’s not a new chicken sandwich flavored breakfast cereal, sorry to disappoint.

Kellogg’s also owns Pringles and it’s adding that flavor with an extra spicy kick in partnership with Wendy’s to promote its spicy chicken sandwich.

The news chips will only be available for a limited time starting in June and here’s something that might grab your attention.

People who buy a can will also get a code for a free spicy chicken sandwich.

That’s a pretty good deal even if you toss that can directly in the trash!

