Advertisement

Pringles enters chicken sandwich war

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Move over, Popeye’s, step aside, Chick-Fil-A and make way for a new contender into your chicken sandwich wars: Kellogg’s!

No, there’s not a new chicken sandwich flavored breakfast cereal, sorry to disappoint.

Kellogg’s also owns Pringles and it’s adding that flavor with an extra spicy kick in partnership with Wendy’s to promote its spicy chicken sandwich.

The news chips will only be available for a limited time starting in June and here’s something that might grab your attention.

People who buy a can will also get a code for a free spicy chicken sandwich.

That’s a pretty good deal even if you toss that can directly in the trash!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, in the...
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
Retired Army Ranger, Col. Ralph Puckett, receives the Medal of Honor at the White House Friday.
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges