Rental and mortgage assistance available

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those looking to get help with rental or mortgage payments still have a chance to do so.

Several programs and grants are available through the City of Laredo’s Community Development Department.

The department says the program can help those with payments for up to six months back.

To qualify, there are a few requirements that the program is looking for.

“It’s not only for people who had COVID itself but that were affected by COVID,” said Elsa Hinojosa, the program director for the city’s Community Development Department. “Meaning, they got a reduction in hours, they lost their job, they were laid off, furloughed -- because the schools closed and they didn’t have anyone to take care of their children -- they can also qualify for this.”

The department says funds from one grant are almost gone.

They urge those needing help to submit an application right away.

You can find the link to the application here.

