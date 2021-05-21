Advertisement

Rental and mortgage assistance available

The program can help those with payments for up to six months back.
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those looking to get help with rental or mortgage payments still have a chance to do so.

Several programs and grants are available through the City of Laredo’s Community Development Department.

The department says the program can help those with payments for up to six months back.

To qualify, there are a few requirements that the program is looking for.

“It’s not only for people who had COVID itself but that were affected by COVID,” said Elsa Hinojosa, the program director for the city’s Community Development Department. “Meaning, they got a reduction in hours, they lost their job, they were laid off, furloughed -- because the schools closed and they didn’t have anyone to take care of their children -- they can also qualify for this.”

The department says funds from one grant are almost gone.

They urge those needing help to submit an application right away.

You can find the link to the application here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo