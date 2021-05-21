Advertisement

Send in your Class of 2021 graduation pictures!

Submit your cap and gown picture for an on-air mention during KGNS News Today @ 6am and KGNS News at Noon
Congratulations Class of 2021!
Congratulations Class of 2021!(KGNS)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congratulations graduates! You did it! After a year of many challenges, you are. set to embark on a new journey. To celebrate your special achievement, we want to hear from you.

Submit your cap and gown picture for on-air mention during KGNS News Today @ 6am and KGNS News at Noon.

You can submit here:

https://www.kgns.tv/community/user-content/

Congratulations class of 2021 from all of us at KGNS-TV!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman wanted for sexual conduct
Sheriff’s office arrest man and woman accused of sexual conduct
File photo
UISD speaks on Governor Abbott’s mask mandate repeal
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Court denies motion to disinter body of child victim
Laredo Police Reveal Most Wanted for the Week
Most wanted of the week allegedly runs over dog on purpose
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD opens up jobs for next school year

Latest News

Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican Consulate In Laredo Vaccine Drive
Mexican consulate in Laredo helping hold vaccine drive with local partners
World Trade Bridge Project
World Trade Bridge fast lane project breaks ground
World Trade Bridge Project
WTB Fast Lanes
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo
Mortgage/Rental Assistance Laredo