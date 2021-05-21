Send in your Class of 2021 graduation pictures!
Submit your cap and gown picture for an on-air mention during KGNS News Today @ 6am and KGNS News at Noon
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congratulations graduates! You did it! After a year of many challenges, you are. set to embark on a new journey. To celebrate your special achievement, we want to hear from you.
Submit your cap and gown picture for on-air mention during KGNS News Today @ 6am and KGNS News at Noon.
You can submit here:
https://www.kgns.tv/community/user-content/
Congratulations class of 2021 from all of us at KGNS-TV!
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.