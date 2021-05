LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Traffic at a Laredo port of entry is causing major delays on I-35.

According to the Laredo Police Department, traffic at the World Trade Bridge is backed up towards I-35 and Mines Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and avoid the flyovers to World Trade Bridge and Mines Road.

