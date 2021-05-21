UISD to hold K-9 Narcotic Competition

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some of the city’s top dogs will be put to the test!

On Friday morning the UISD Police Department will hold its K-9 Narcotic Competition.

In previous years, the competition has brought 40 teams from multiple agencies including Border Patrol, Laredo Police, as well as law enforcement from neighboring communities.

The competition will feature several exercises where canines will have to find as many narcotics as possible.

The event will take place at 8 a.m. at Elias Herrera Middle School, also known as the old United High School, located at the 8800 block of McPherson Road.

